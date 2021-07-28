US 18 closed in both directions near Dodgeville after two-car collision

IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) -- US Highway 18 is closed in both directions near Dodgeville after a two-car crash Wednesday.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the call reporting the crash first came in at 10:39 a.m., with the Iowa County Sheriff's Office responding to the scene. The crash took place near the intersection of Sinbad Road, and forced closure for all lanes on the roadway.

Authorities could not confirm injury counts, but the Iowa County Sheriff's Department did say that a Medflight is inbound.