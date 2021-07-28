US defense secretary broadens cooperation with Vietnam

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has met his Vietnamese counterpart to deepen cooperation in security and pandemic recovery, after Washington vowed support for Southeast Asian nations embroiled in territorial rifts with China. Vietnam and the Philippines, Austin’s next stop, are among China’s fiercest opponents in the territorial disputes in the South China Sea, where Beijing has ignored neighbors’ protests and has constructed several islands equipped with airstrips and military installations. Vietnam has previously accused China of obstructing its gas exploration activities off its southern shores, and the Philippines routinely protests the presence of Chinese fishing and coast guard ships. Austin also discussed the legacies of the Vietnam War that ended in 1975.