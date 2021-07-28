US ramps up pressure on Poland over Holocaust restitution

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is ramping up pressure on Poland to reverse course on new legislation that would prevent Jewish and other claims for restitution for property seized during the Holocaust and the communist era. The U.S. says Poland is the only country in Europe to have backslid over the past year on commitments to return seized property or provide compensation for Holocaust victims and their families. The proposed law has been denounced by Israel, Jewish groups and the U.S. It may be enacted just weeks after Thursday’s one-year anniversary of a congressionally mandated report tracking European progress in adjudicating Holocaust claims.