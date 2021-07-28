Youth focus of COVID-19 infections in Mexico’s 3rd wave

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Health officials say infected youth are a driving factor in Mexico’s third wave of COVID-19 cases. The number of new infections has been rising since mid-June and is now up more than 40%, according to government figures. But unlike the last spike in cases in December and January, hospitalizations, and especially deaths, have been rising much more slowly. Experts say the young are at greater risk because most remain unvaccinated and they have become increasingly active. The government has now expanded its vaccination campaign to anyone over age 18 in an attempt to face the rising case numbers.