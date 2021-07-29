After mudslide, priest gets narcos’ help to build new town

MISSION SAN FRANCISCO DE ASIS, Honduras (AP) — A Honduran town was hammered by two consecutive hurricanes and then obliterated by a mudslide. That’s when Friar Leopoldo Serrano arrived in his Franciscan robes like an answer to the townspeople’s prayers, ready to take charge — and ready, it would turn out, to make a deal with the devil to save the people of La Reina. Fearful that the disaster would spur emigration to the United States, he sought to rebuild on land that was in the hands of drug traffickers. Now he’s turned into a project manager and construction foreman, building a new town for the families of La Reina.