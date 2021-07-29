Be wary of storm-chasing contractors

VERONA (WKOW) -- Buyer beware. The phrase is one to remember, if you're approached by storm-chasing contractors. They go knocking door-to-door, after natural disasters, offering quick, cheap fixes. It's common for contractors to come from other states, to take advantage of desperate homeowners.

"Whenever there's storm damage, there's always people who are willing to help," said Tiffany Schultz, Southwest Regional Director of the Better Business Bureau, in Wisconsin. "But there are also bad contractors, who are willing to take advantage of those who need help."

Before signing a contract, Schultz says you should contact your insurance company, fill out the claim form, and ask for a list of recommended contractors. "Before you go ahead and sign on the line, because you're getting that great deal to sign, right now, you want to make sure that that person, and that company, are legitimate."

Schultz recommends homeowners search the web for information on the contractor and the company, read customer reviews, and check bbb.org before hiring someone.

Schultz recommends asking a few key questions: "Do they have a certificate of insurance? You want to see that, you want to see licenses, you want to verify that licenses are accurate." Her other suggestions include: never paying with cash, and being careful when allowing a contractor to inspect your roof, attics, crawl spaces, ducts, or other spots that a homeowner may not see, or be able to access easily. Taking the time to check out a contractor, before the work is started, can save you headaches, and money, in the long run.



