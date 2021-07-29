Bob Suter Memorial Classic brings together past and present hockey stars

MADISON (WKOW)-- The inaugural Bob Suter Memorial Classic sold out Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena as more than 2,600 fans came to see the best names in the game go head to head.

"No matter how long he's been gone, Bobby Suter has been an unbelievable important piece to the hockey community and Madison and throughout the country," Wisconsin Head Coach Tony Granato said.

Thousands of fans waited in line to meet their idols in person and packed the arena to watch some of the best players square off in their backyard.

"The Suter family means so much to Madison and to the game of hockey, and it has for a long time," Dallas Stars Center Joe Pavelski said. "So, it's awesome to be a part of it."

For Bob Suter, it was always about the kids. So in true Bob fashion, all the proceeds from this event benefitted local families as they raised money for over one hundred hockey equipment starter kits.

"He gave his heart and soul to youth hockey," Three-time Stanley Cup Champion Chris Chelios said.

"That's just who he was," Dallas Stars Defenseman and Event Organizer Ryan Suter said. "He would give out equipment and different things to kids to help pursue their dreams of playing hockey."

The sold out crowd is telling of what Bob meant to this community and his hockey family.