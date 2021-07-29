Burundi, in reversal, says it will accept COVID-19 vaccines

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Burundi’s government now says it will accept COVID-19 vaccines, becoming one of the last countries in the world to embrace them. But the health ministry says it will not take responsibility for any side effects they might cause. The health minister on Wednesday said the vaccines will arrive with the support of the World Bank. It is not immediately clear how many doses the East African country will receive or when. Burundi’s announcement came the same day that neighboring Tanzania launched its vaccination campaign, retreating from the government’s previous denial of the pandemic.