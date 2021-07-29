China steps up port, driver checks after new virus cases

BEIJING (AP) — A disease-control official has called for increased testing of employees at China’s ports and roadblocks were set up to test drivers after a rash of coronavirus cases traced to a major airport rattled authorities who thought they had the disease under control. The 171 new cases of the more contagious delta variant in the eastern city of Nanjing and surrounding Jiangsu province are modest compared with India and some other countries. But infections traced to Nanjing Lukou International Airport have spread to at least 10 cities. Nanjing, a city of 9.3 million people northwest of Shanghai, ordered tens of thousands of people to stay home. It’s conducting mass testing while experts hunt for the source of the virus.