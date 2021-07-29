Colombia coastal city crowded with African, Haitian migrants

NECOCLI, Colombia (AP) — A small city on Colombia’s Caribbean shore is being crowded with migrants from Haiti and Africa making what they hope will be a journey toward the United States. Local official say that more than 10,000 migrants have massed recently in Necocli, a city of some 20,000 people better known for its beaches, coconuts and burbling mud volcanos that has become a bottleneck on the global migrant trail that winds through South and Central America, to Mexico and then the U.S. southern border. For many, that journey runs from the Ecuadorian border through Colombia to Necocli.