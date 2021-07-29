Cross Plains family bands together to clean up storm damage

CROSS PLAINS (WKOW) -- When storms moved through southern Wisconsin Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, Mutzy Dahlk was home by herself. But when the storm passed and the sun came up, her family showed up in droves to help her clear the tree limbs that had fallen on her roof and throughout her yard.

"If it wasn't for family, trust me, you won't get through anything," Dahlk said. "With this, everybody's here immediately to clean up, and it's just nice to be able to count on them."

Before the storm, Dahlk's yard had several big, old trees. But that changed when strong winds swept through her neighborhood.

"All the branches [of] the big maple trees landed on the roof, and the whole house shook," she said. "The big limbs kept hitting right around the chimney, and then my china in my china cupboard actually rattled,"

Dahlk said she was concerned the limbs might bring down her house, so she went to her basement to ride out the storm.

When she was sure everything had passed, she went outside to see exactly what was still standing.

"I couldn't believe the damage, she said. "I mean trees were everywhere."

In addition to falling on her roof, some limbs from her trees fell on her neighbor's roof and brought down power lines. The power finally turned back on at her house around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Thursday evening, more than a dozen of Dahlk's family members showed up to help her get the limbs off her roof, take down damaged trees and rake leaves and other debris from her lawn.

She said while she was sad to lose the trees that used to provide shade for her landscaped yard, she is grateful her house is still standing and no one got hurt.