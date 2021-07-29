Dane County ‘strongly recommends’ masks when indoors with people outside your household

MADISON (WKOW) -- As COVID-19 cases spike nationwide at the hand of the Delta Variant, Dane County officials announced a new push for residents to stay safe.

In the bi-weekly city press conference, Public Health Madison Dane County spokesperson Katarina Grande said the county now strongly recommends that all residents over the age of two wear masks in any indoor space when around people from outside their household. This is true regardless of vaccination status.

Even if you are vaccinated, it's possible for you to be carrying the Delta variant and spreading it to others, including people with compromised immune systems who can't get the vaccine to protect themselves from more serious symptoms.

Per PHMDC, the vaccine will protect you against serious symptoms, but the transmission is a more serious concern. With Dane County's vaccination rate over 70%, the Madison area isn't as high-risk as other regions, but safety is still a top priority until the Delta variant is under control.

Grande said Dane County will likely be categorized as an area with substantial Delta infections by Friday.