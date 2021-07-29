Death toll jumps to 99 in flooding in central China

BEIJING (AP) — The death toll has risen to 99 from floods that hit a province in central China last week. An official in Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan province, announced that 26 more deaths in two outlying areas. Record rainfall in Zhengzhou nine days ago inundated the city’s subway system, killing 14 people, and turned streets into rushing rivers, washing away vehicles. Questions have swirled about the death toll. A Chinese online media outlet, The Paper, reported that more than 200 wrecked vehicles had been found in a flooded tunnel, raised questions about whether the occupants had gotten out in time. The waters have receded in some area, but others remain flooded.