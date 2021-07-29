Dodge, Rock counties at ‘substantial risk’ for transmitting COVID-19

(WKOW) — On Tuesday, no counties in Southern Wisconsin fell within new CDC guidelines that recommend when people should mask again in their communities. That has since changed.

Check out all of our coverage related to the coronavirus here.

According to the CDC Data Tracker, Dodge and Rock counties are now at a "substantial risk" to transmit COVID-19, thus putting the counties within the CDC masking recommendations. Meaning, federal guidelines suggest that people in these counties should start masking up regardless of vaccination status to prevent further spread of the virus.

The day after CDC guidelines were announced, Wisconsin's Department of Health Services adopted mirroring guidelines.

Generally, the risk level means the two counties have more than 50 cases per 100,000 people or where the 7-day positivity rates are more than 8%.

All other area counties remain in the "moderate" category. Despite this, Dane County is already "strongly recommending" that people return to masking to avoid the County entering the "substantial" category.

Currently, only four counties are in the "high risk" category: Milwaukee, Adams, Pepin and Iron. All of the counties surrounding Milwaukee are at "substantial risk." A majority of the state remains at moderate risk, while two counties are at low risk.