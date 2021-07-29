Evers declares state of emergency due to severe weather

MADISON (WKOW) -- After a line of severe storms caused damage across Wisconsin Wednesday night, Governor Tony Evers signed a declaration of emergency order Thursday morning to address it.

According to a news release from Evers' office, the storms caused downed power lines and road closures across the state.

“Wisconsinites are resilient, and I know first responders, utilities, and many across our state are working to respond today. I'm declaring a State of Emergency this morning to ensure state resources are available as we work together to get communities the support and help they need,” Evers said in the release.

With the state of emergency declaration, Evers can mobilize the Wisconsin National Guard to help with any cleanup or repair operations.