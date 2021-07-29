Former local Sun Prairie prep star Jalen Johnson drafted 20th overall by Atlanta Hawks

BROOKLYN (WKOW) -- Former local preps hoop star Jalen Johnson was selected 20th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks.

Johnson played at Sun Prairie High School as a freshman. Johnson later transferred to Nicolet High School.

He played a half a season at Duke before taking the rest of the season off to prepare for the NBA Draft.

This marks the third straight year a former Wisconsin high school product has been selected in the first round.

Tyrese Haliburton went to Oshkosh North High School. He was selected 12th in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Tyler Herro was the 13th overall pick in 2019. He played his prep basketball at Whitnall High School.