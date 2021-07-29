Frosted relic: Slice of Lady Di’s wedding cake up for sale

LONDON (AP) — A slice of one of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s wedding cakes is up for auction decades after the nuptials. The slice of iced cake came from one of the 23 official wedding cakes marking the marriage of the heir to the British throne and his shy bride on July 29, 1981, which was 40 years ago Thursday. It features a sugar coat-of-arms decoration on top. The piece of cake was given to a member of the Queen Mother’s household who kept it ina floral time with a handmade label. Her family sold the cake in 2008 to a collector, but it is up for auction again next month.