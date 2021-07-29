Hog dealer fires Iowa-based employees over buying violations

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An influential hog dealer sanctioned twice for defrauding pork producers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars says it has fired employees responsible for its latest violations and paid restitution to affected sellers. Lynch Livestock, based in Waucoma, Iowa, also announced that pork industry veteran Dan Sutherland would lead the company going forward “as a further safeguard against future violations.” Lynch announced those moves in a press release posted online Wednesday, after The Associated Press reported that the U.S. Department of Agriculture had taken enforcement action against the company for illegal buying practices for the second time since 2017.