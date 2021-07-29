Madison police looking for suspects in pair of residential burglaries

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police launched investigations into two nearby burglaries on Madison's west side Wednesday night, with no word on whether the incidents are connected.

According to a pair of news releases from MPD Sergeant Benjamin Schwartz, the burglaries took place on the 1200 block of Twinleaf Lane and the 7100 block of New Washburn Way, with both thieves entering through unlocked doors.

The victim on New Washburn reported that the thief took valuables and keys from their home, while the victim on Twinleaf said they lost valuables and their car.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents is asked to call the Madison Police Department at (608) 255-2345.