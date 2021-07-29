Minor injuries reported in Ripon small plane crash

TOWN OF RIPON (WKOW) -- The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Department reported only one person with minor injuries when a single-engine plane went down in Ripon en route to the EAA in Oshkosh.

According to a news release from police, the 911 call reporting a plane crash first came in at 12:19 p.m. Thursday, with sheriff's department personnel responding to a field near W12061 Locust Road in Ripon.

The 1933 Stinson plane had a mechanical issue and the pilot was forced to make an emergency landing in a field. However, due to the wet ground, the plane's front wheel dug into the mud and the aircraft flipped onto its roof as it landed.

The three passengers were uninjured, and the pilot received treatment for minor injuries at the scene.