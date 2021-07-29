More violence at Reindahl Park increases concerns

MADISON (WKOW) -- More violence near a tent encampment at Reindahl Park increases concerns over the uneasy presence of both those who are homeless and park visitors.

Madison Police officials say five people at the park were arrested Wednesday after a wooden club was used to beat a victim. Officials say in a separate incident at Reindahl Wednesday, a person was arrested on the suspicion they used a golf club to carry out a beating.

Reindahl Park was one of several city parks approved last year to allow encampments to address the displacement of people due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this year, most of those approvals lapsed. Even though city permission for encampment at Reindahl ended, city council members acted to indefinitely delay evictions.

Council member Gary Halverson represents the section of the city that includes Reindahl Park. Halverson says the encampment situation has become untenable.

"The fact that there have been three deaths in the last year and two attacks last week is a clear indication that this location is not safe for anyone involved," Halverson says.

Halverson says his proposal to begin to establish more emergency housing as an option for some in the encampments and others stalled. He blames other city leaders for inaction on worsening conditions at Reindahl.

Porchlight Outreach Director Ben Jackson makes regular park visits to provide people camping with tents, sleeping bags and other supplies. Jackson says over the past year, the nightly number of people camping at the park has roughly doubled. Jackson says the increase in numbers is increasing vulnerability for campers.

"The theft has increased," Jackson says. "There was a lot of camaraderie, say, a year ago. The numbers and increasing to a point where it's hard to trust any of the people."

Jackson concedes encampment problems are spilling over. "You've got folks who may or may not be intoxicated sort of heckling park users," Jackson says.

James DeGray says he's been living in a tent in the park since the spring, when he and others were required to leave a downtown park with expired, camping approval. DeGray believes more communication between park stakeholders could lessen security issues. "And organize a community and police officer de-escalation training," DeGray says.

Judy Alston has also been in a tent at Reindahl since her previous home was damaged by fire in the spring and believes the majority of any strife at the encampment is resolved within the community.

"If there is crime, the people here take care of it," Alston says.

Halverson says increased drug dealing at the park has also deteriorated its environment.

Jackson says approved camping at another city park at Starkweather Creek has failed to attract many from Reindahl Park due to its distance from resources and services and similar, safety challenges.

Jackson says his social service organization has a considerable waiting list for those seeking low-cost housing. He says campers at Reindahl have few options. "They really have nowhere else to go."