UPDATE: Third tornado confirmed from overnight storms in Wisconsin

(WKOW) — After surveying storm damage earlier on Thursday, the National Weather Service Milwaukee confirms tornadoes did touch down in Wisconsin overnight.

So far, according NWS Milwaukee preliminary results, damage in Jefferson County near Concord was caused by an EF1 tornado that occurred at 1:15 am.

**Prelim Survey Results**

Damage near Concord, WI (Jefferson County) has been confirmed to be a tornado, with a preliminary damage rating of EF1. The tornado occurred at approximately 1:15 AM CDT on July 29, 2021. Path length and other details still TBD. — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) July 29, 2021

A second tornado, preliminarily classified as an EF0, hit Waukesha County at 1:30 am.

**Second tornado confirmed**

A storm survey has confirmed a tornado with a preliminary damaging rating of EF0 in Waukesha County. Damage is centered around the intersection of Hwy D and Townline Rd., ESE of Wales and WSE of Waukesha. Additional details TBD. — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) July 29, 2021

A third tornado, another EF0, was confirmed near Watertown, hitting around 1:05 am. The damage from this one is near Hilltop Rd norht of Highway A.

Details such as path length and other details are still to be decided. 27 News will update this story with the information as it becomes available.

National Weather Service Green Bay also has crews surveying damage in Central Wisconsin, but has not confirmed any tornadoes at this time.