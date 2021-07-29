UPDATE: Third tornado confirmed from overnight storms in Wisconsin

UPDATE: Third tornado confirmed from overnight storms in WisconsinUpdated
(WKOW) — After surveying storm damage earlier on Thursday, the National Weather Service Milwaukee confirms tornadoes did touch down in Wisconsin overnight.
So far, according NWS Milwaukee preliminary results, damage in Jefferson County near Concord was caused by an EF1 tornado that occurred at 1:15 am.
A second tornado, preliminarily classified as an EF0, hit Waukesha County at 1:30 am.
A third tornado, another EF0, was confirmed near Watertown, hitting around 1:05 am. The damage from this one is near Hilltop Rd norht of Highway A.
Details such as path length and other details are still to be decided. 27 News will update this story with the information as it becomes available.
National Weather Service Green Bay also has crews surveying damage in Central Wisconsin, but has not confirmed any tornadoes at this time.