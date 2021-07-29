NBA’s Jaxson Hayes arrested in Los Angeles police struggle

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police say New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest after a struggle with officers responding to a report of a domestic dispute. A police statement Thursday says officers found Hayes in the front yard of a home early Wednesday and ordered him to stay outside but he repeatedly tried to get in and a struggle erupted. Officers used a Taser and other force before handcuffing him. The department says the 21-year-old was treated for unspecified injuries before being booked into jail. He was later released on bond. Police say a woman declined to cooperate with the investigation. The Pelicans said it’s working with the NBA and Hayes’ representatives to gather more information.