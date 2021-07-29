Over 33,000 without power in Southern Wisconsin from overnight storms

(WKOW) — Severe storms moving throughout Wisconsin on Wednesday is causing power outages across the state, mostly through Central Wisconsin.

In Southern Wisconsin, Alliant Energy reports that around 33,000 out of nearly one million customers are out of power as of 1:20 AM.

Madison Gas and Electric reports just under 1,000 outages.

Across the state, there are more than 71,000 without power. This number could rise as the storms continue to move through the state.