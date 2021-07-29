Police seek clues after woman and dog killed in Atlanta park

ATLANTA (AP) — Investigators sought video from homes and businesses near a popular Atlanta park as divers searched a pond in their quest to solve the stabbing death of a park-goer who was walking her dog. Forty-year-old Katherine Janness was found dead in Piedmont Park around 1 a.m. Her dog was also killed. No arrests have been made. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that investigators have gone door-to-door asking neighbors for surveillance footage. Divers also spent much of Wednesday searching a pond in the park. Janness was a bartender at a nearby restaurant. Mourners have left flowers, as well as dog treats, near the park entrance where her body was found.