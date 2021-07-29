Portugal eases virus limits, takes aim at ‘total freedom’

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal is beginning its journey to what the country’s prime minister calls “total freedom.” The government announced Thursday it will start winding down COVID-19 pandemic restrictions ahead of a forecast 70% of people being fully vaccinated by the end of this summer. The government announced three phases of staggered relaxation of restrictions stretching over the next three months. Localized curfews will end from Sunday and restrictions on the opening times of restaurants, stores and cultural venues will be lifted. But a digital virus pass proving inoculation or a negative test will be needed to enter restaurants at weekends or on public holidays when they are often busy.