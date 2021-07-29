Congress poised to pass Capitol security money, Afghan aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is expected to pass emergency legislation Thursday that would bolster security at the Capitol, repay outstanding debts from the violent Jan. 6 insurrection and increase the number of visas for allies who worked alongside Americans in the Afghanistan war. House passage would send the $2.1 billion bill to President Joe Biden for his signature. The Senate approved the legislation Thursday morning, 98-0. Senators struck a bipartisan agreement on the legislation this week, two months after the House had passed a bill that would have provided around twice as much for Capitol security.