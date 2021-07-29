Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 29 at 1:07AM CDT until July 29 at 1:45AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Lafayette County in south central Wisconsin…

Green County in south central Wisconsin…

* Until 145 AM CDT.

* At 106 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Oregon to near New Glarus to 8 miles southeast of

Fennimore, moving southeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Monroe, Brodhead, Darlington, New Glarus, Brooklyn, Shullsburg,

Monticello, Albany, Belmont, Benton, Argyle, Blanchardville, Wiota,

Dayton, New Diggings, South Wayne, Elk Grove, Fayette, Lamont and

Browntown.

This includes the following Location York Memorial Church.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.