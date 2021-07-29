Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 29 at 1:17AM CDT until July 29 at 2:45AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Milwaukee County in southeastern Wisconsin…

Walworth County in southeastern Wisconsin…

Rock County in south central Wisconsin…

Racine County in southeastern Wisconsin…

Waukesha County in southeastern Wisconsin…

Southeastern Dane County in south central Wisconsin…

Jefferson County in southeastern Wisconsin…

Kenosha County in southeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 245 AM CDT.

* At 116 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Slinger to near Jefferson to near Brooklyn, moving

southeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotter estimated 70 mph winds in Johnson

Creek .

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Milwaukee, Kenosha, Racine, Waukesha, Janesville, West Allis,

Wauwatosa, New Berlin, Brookfield, Beloit, Greenfield, Menomonee

Falls, Oak Creek, Mount Pleasant, Muskego, South Milwaukee,

Pleasant Prairie, Cudahy, Whitewater and Whitefish Bay.

People attending The Waukesha Kennel Club Dog Show, The Rock County

4H Fair in Janesville, and The Racine County Fair in Union Grove

should seek safe shelter immediately!

This includes the following Locations Milwaukee County Sports

Complex, Milkman Stadium, Bayshore Shopping Center, Southridge Mall,

Boerner Botanical Gardens, General Mitchell International Airport,

Timmerman Airport, Froedert & the Medical College, Fiserv Forum,

Mayfair Mall, Pewaukee Lake, Ottawa Lake Recreation Area, and

Pinewoods Campground.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread

significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately

likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of

a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant

property damage.