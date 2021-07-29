Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 29 at 12:22AM CDT until July 29 at 1:15AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Columbia County in south central Wisconsin…

Northeastern Dane County in south central Wisconsin…

East central Sauk County in south central Wisconsin…

* Until 115 AM CDT.

* At 1222 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Pardeeville to near Lake Wisconsin, moving

southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Sun Prairie, Waunakee, Windsor, Columbus, Lake Wisconsin, Deforest,

Lodi, Poynette, Pardeeville, Randolph, Fall River, Rio, Cambria,

Dane, Arlington, Wyocena, Otsego, Merrimac, Friesland and

Doylestown.

This includes the following Locations Gibraltar Rock Natural Area

County Park and Alliant Energy Portage Power Plant.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.