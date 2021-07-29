Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 29 at 12:29AM CDT until July 29 at 1:00AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 1229 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Kewaskum to near Horicon to near Randolph to near

Rio, moving southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

West Bend, Watertown, Beaver Dam, Hartford, Waupun, Jackson,

Mayville, Slinger, Kewaskum, Horicon, Juneau, Germantown, Lomira,

Theresa, Hustisford, Iron Ridge, Burnett, Richfield, Addison and

Ashippun.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.