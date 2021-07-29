Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 29 at 12:45AM CDT until July 29 at 1:30AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Dane County in south central Wisconsin…

Jefferson County in southeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 130 AM CDT.

* At 1245 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Fall River to near Marshall to near Cross

Plains, moving southeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Madison, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg, Watertown, Middleton, Whitewater,

Stoughton, Fort Atkinson, Waunakee, Verona, Oregon, Jefferson,

McFarland, Monona, Mount Horeb, Windsor, Lake Mills, Edgerton,

Marshall and Waterloo.

People attending The CrossFit Games in Madison should seek safe

shelter immediately!

This includes the following Location Wisconsin State Capitol.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.