Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 29 at 12:51AM CDT until July 29 at 1:30AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Iowa County in south central Wisconsin…

Southwestern Dane County in south central Wisconsin…

Southwestern Sauk County in south central Wisconsin…

* Until 130 AM CDT.

* At 1249 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Cross Plains to 7 miles southeast of Muscoda,

moving southeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated. At 61 MPH was reported at Lone Rock

Airport.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Dodgeville, Mineral Point, Mazomanie, Spring Green, Blanchardville,

Barneveld, Blue Mounds, Highland, Arena, Ridgeway, Centerville,

Avoca, Orion, Linden, Waldwick, Cobb, Clyde, Rewey, Hollandale and

Blackhawk Lake Rec Area.

This includes the following Locations Hyde’s Mill, The House on the

Rock, and Iowa-Grant School.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.