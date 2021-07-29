Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 29 at 12:57AM CDT until July 29 at 1:45AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 29 at 12:57AM CDT until July 29 at 1:45AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WINew
The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Washington County in southeastern Wisconsin…
Dodge County in southeastern Wisconsin…
* Until 145 AM CDT.
* At 1256 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Lomira to near Waterloo, moving east at 35 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
West Bend, Watertown, Beaver Dam, Hartford, Waupun, Jackson,
Mayville, Slinger, Kewaskum, Horicon, Juneau, Germantown, Lomira,
Theresa, Newburg, Hustisford, Iron Ridge, Burnett, Richfield and
Addison.
This includes the following Location Horicon Marsh.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.