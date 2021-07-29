Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 29 at 1:32AM CDT until July 29 at 2:45AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 131 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Germantown to Palmyra to near Footville, moving

southeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotter reports winds of 60 mph in

Oconomowoc.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Milwaukee, Kenosha, Racine, Waukesha, Janesville, West Allis,

Wauwatosa, New Berlin, Brookfield, Beloit, Greenfield, Menomonee

Falls, Oak Creek, Mount Pleasant, Muskego, South Milwaukee, Pleasant

Prairie, Cudahy, Whitewater and Whitefish Bay.

People attending The Waukesha Kennel Club Dog Show, The Rock County

4H Fair in Janesville, and The Racine County Fair in Union Grove

should seek safe shelter immediately!

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread

significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately

likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of

a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant

property damage.