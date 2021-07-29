Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 29 at 1:32AM CDT until July 29 at 2:45AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 29 at 1:32AM CDT until July 29 at 2:45AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WIUpdated
At 131 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Germantown to Palmyra to near Footville, moving
southeast at 45 mph.
HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Trained weather spotter reports winds of 60 mph in
Oconomowoc.
IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile
homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include…
Milwaukee, Kenosha, Racine, Waukesha, Janesville, West Allis,
Wauwatosa, New Berlin, Brookfield, Beloit, Greenfield, Menomonee
Falls, Oak Creek, Mount Pleasant, Muskego, South Milwaukee, Pleasant
Prairie, Cudahy, Whitewater and Whitefish Bay.
People attending The Waukesha Kennel Club Dog Show, The Rock County
4H Fair in Janesville, and The Racine County Fair in Union Grove
should seek safe shelter immediately!
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread
significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately
likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of
a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant
property damage.