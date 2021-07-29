Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 29 at 1:57AM CDT until July 29 at 2:45AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 156 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Milwaukee to near Browns Lake to near Clinton, moving

east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Milwaukee, Kenosha, Racine, Waukesha, Janesville, West Allis,

Wauwatosa, New Berlin, Brookfield, Beloit, Greenfield, Menomonee

Falls, Oak Creek, Mount Pleasant, Muskego, South Milwaukee, Pleasant

Prairie, Cudahy, Whitewater and Whitefish Bay.

People attending The Waukesha Kennel Club Dog Show, The Rock County

4H Fair in Janesville, and The Racine County Fair in Union Grove

should seek safe shelter immediately!

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread

significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately

likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of

a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant

property damage.