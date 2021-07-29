Silver Alert issued for missing Elkhorn man

ELKHORN (WKOW) -- Authorities are asking for help to find an Elkhorn man who left to visit his daughter in Illinois, but did not show up.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says 82-year-old Jerry Daily left his home in Elkhorn around 2:15 p.m. Thursday, destined for Oak Park, Illinois. He had not arrived by 7 p.m., when he normally would have arrived by 5 p.m.

Daily drives a black, 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with Wisconsin license plate 848MJR. If you see him or the vehicle, you should call the Walworth County Sheriff's Office at 262-741-4400.