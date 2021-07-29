Six arrested in two batteries at Reindahl Park; no word on any connection

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police arrested six people in connection to two different batteries with weapons at Reindahl Park Wednesday, with no statement on whether the the incidents are related.

According to news releases from public information officer Lorie Anderson, the batteries took place at 6:20 a.m. and 1:54 p.m. Wednesday. In the morning incident, several people were attacking one person with a "wooden club," and the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers arrested five people, who may face charges of battery, resisting arrest, bail jumping, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a knife, disorderly conduct and possession of heroin.

In the afternoon incident, a verbal dispute escalated when one person hit another in the face with a golf club. The victim's mother transported them to the hospital, and the suspect was arrested, pending charges for battery and bail jumping.