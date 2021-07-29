Special Weather Statement issued July 29 at 12:26AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 1224 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located

along a line extending from Sauk City to near Muscoda to near Viroqua

to near Caledonia. Movement was south at 45 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Platteville, Prairie Du Chien, Viroqua, Waukon, Lancaster, Caledonia,

Guttenberg, Elkader, Lansing, Boscobel, Fennimore, Cuba City, Monona,

Spring Grove, Muscoda, Hazel Green, Dickeyville, Cassville, McGregor

and Stoddard.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and is

causing localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through

flooded roadways.