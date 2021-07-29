Special Weather Statement issued July 29 at 1:39AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 139 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located

along a line extending from near Monona to Bloomington to 8 miles

south of Muscoda. Movement was southeast at 40 mph.

Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail are possible with these

storms.

Locations impacted include…

Platteville, Lancaster, Guttenberg, Fennimore, Cuba City, Monona,

Hazel Green, Dickeyville, Cassville, McGregor, Garnavillo,

Bloomington, Farmersburg, Potosi and Livingston.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may

cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.