Special Weather Statement issued July 29 at 1:39AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI
At 139 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located
along a line extending from near Monona to Bloomington to 8 miles
south of Muscoda. Movement was southeast at 40 mph.
Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail are possible with these
storms.
Locations impacted include…
Platteville, Lancaster, Guttenberg, Fennimore, Cuba City, Monona,
Hazel Green, Dickeyville, Cassville, McGregor, Garnavillo,
Bloomington, Farmersburg, Potosi and Livingston.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may
cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.