State’s top court: Detroiters can vote on city constitution

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has cleared the way for a vote next week on major changes to Detroit’s constitution that critics claim could ruin the city’s delicate finances. In a 4-3 ruling, the state Supreme Court said the ballot question isn’t doomed despite Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s refusal to give it her blessing because state law is silent on the impact of a governor’s objection. The court overturned decisions by lower courts. Proposal P is already on absentee ballots that were distributed ahead of next Tuesday’s election. If approved, it would create new city departments covering disability rights, environmental justice, veterans affairs and economic justice. It would also create a task force to consider paying reparations to Black people.