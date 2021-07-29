Storms exit with quieter, milder weather ahead

Storms exit with quieter, milder weather aheadUpdated
MADISON (WKOW) - After severe storms rolled through southern Wisconsin overnight, expect a calmer weather pattern ahead.
RECAP
Storms brought high winds gusting up to 60-80 mph and possible tornadoes. The National Weather Service will analyze damage later today to determine if there were actual tornadoes and what their strength were.
Rain was beneficial, with 1-2" falling in southwestern Wisconsin. Elsewhere, we picked up around 1/3" - 3/4" widespread.
SET UP
The storm system is close to our area in Illinois which will keep temps warm and humidity around, even though we're on the back side of the cold front now. By Friday, we'll feel drier and milder conditions with high pressure moving in from Canada.
TODAY
Clearing this morning, then mostly sunny, warm, humid and becoming hazy with highs in the mid 80s with a heat index in the mid to upper 80s.
TONIGHT
Mostly clear and cooler with a low around 60°.
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny, dry and pleasant with highs in the upper 70s.
SATURDAY
Mostly to partly sunny with temps in the low 80s and isolated showers and storms possible in the afternoon or evening. There is an isolated storm chance at night, too.
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny, mild and dry with highs in the upper 70s to kick off August.
MONDAY
Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TUESDAY
Mostly sunny in the low 80s.
WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny in the low to mid 80s.