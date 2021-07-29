Storms exit with quieter, milder weather ahead

MADISON (WKOW) - After severe storms rolled through southern Wisconsin overnight, expect a calmer weather pattern ahead.



RECAP

Storms brought high winds gusting up to 60-80 mph and possible tornadoes. The National Weather Service will analyze damage later today to determine if there were actual tornadoes and what their strength were.



Thousands without power in Southern Wisconsin from overnight storms

Storm damage throughout Cross Plains

Rain was beneficial, with 1-2" falling in southwestern Wisconsin. Elsewhere, we picked up around 1/3" - 3/4" widespread.

SET UP

The storm system is close to our area in Illinois which will keep temps warm and humidity around, even though we're on the back side of the cold front now. By Friday, we'll feel drier and milder conditions with high pressure moving in from Canada.

TODAY

Clearing this morning, then mostly sunny, warm, humid and becoming hazy with highs in the mid 80s with a heat index in the mid to upper 80s.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and cooler with a low around 60°.



FRIDAY

Mostly sunny, dry and pleasant with highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY

Mostly to partly sunny with temps in the low 80s and isolated showers and storms possible in the afternoon or evening. There is an isolated storm chance at night, too.



SUNDAY

Mostly sunny, mild and dry with highs in the upper 70s to kick off August.



MONDAY

Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.



TUESDAY

Mostly sunny in the low 80s.



WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny in the low to mid 80s.