SUMMIT (WKOW) -- The storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning were so powerful, people living along a lake in Summit in Waukesha County found the wind had flipped their boats and destroyed their docks.

One man estimates his boat flew 30 feet.

"We're very thankful that there was no other damage, boats can be replaced but you don't like to do that, but nobody got hurt," boat owner Dave Strobel told WISN-TV.