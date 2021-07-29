Strong winds bring heavy damage to Portage business

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- One business owner in Portage is still digging out from substantial damage because of Wednesday night's storm.

Peter Tonn, owner of I-39 Supply, says he was stunned to see how strong winds flipped heavy thousand-pound trailers like toy cars.

"Trailers are on top of trailers. They didn't drive on top of another trailer, they literally have just been physically relocated on top of themselves. The trailers here weigh anywhere between 1,800 pounds and 4,000 pounds," Tonn said.

Tonn also says some of his trailers were blown off his property. "We took drone footage Wednesday, so Wednesday's footage shows us that some things moved more than a football field in length, where other things still sat where they were or hardly moved at all. So just the fact that something is literally more than a football field away from where we know it was on Wednesday."

Tonn said he hopes people who see his damage pay attention to weather alerts and realize the power of Mother Nature. "It's a public service reminder to say when you see someone saying, hey, heads up, something bad could happen."

Tonn also said nearly 80 trailers were damaged at his business ranging from $2,000 to $15,000 each.