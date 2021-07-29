Taliban say flooding kills 150 in northeast Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban say that 150 people have died in flooding in Afghanistan’s mountainous northeastern Nuristan province. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says offered little information Thursday about the deaths a day earlier. The spokesman for the provincial governor, Mohammad Sayed Mohmand, said water had inundated the village of Terdesh, destroying at least 100 homes. Mohmand said he had received reports of 60 dead but said the death toll is likely much higher.