Tonya Bartlett — Account Executive

Phone: (715) 892-8669

Email: tbartlett@wkow.com

Tonya Bartlett is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate and joins WKOW as an Account Executive after working three years at fellow ABC affiliate, WKRN, in Nashville. She spent the prior seven years selling print and digital advertising for the Chicago Tribune.

Outside of the office, Tonya enjoys spending time with her fiancé and two dogs, Bowie and Ziggy. They make many weekend visits to her hometown of Minocqua, Wisconsin during the summer months, and she looks forward to cheering on her Badgers at football, basketball and hockey games in-person once again.

With ten years of experience in multiple mediums, Tonya uses a consultative approach to make ROI-based recommendations.