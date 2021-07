COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- Lanes of I-39 northbound near Portage are blocked because of a crash Thursday morning, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

It happened on the interstate near Wisconsin 33 at about 4:15 a.m.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-39 after the split blocking the two right lanes. Slow down passing through this area. pic.twitter.com/46Y2BwfJbo — WKOW 27 News (@WKOW) July 29, 2021

Traffic in the area is expected to be impacted through the early morning hours.

This is a developing story.