Washington, DC, is back to requiring masks be worn indoors

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the face of rising regional COVID-19 infection numbers, the nation’s capital is returning to mandatory indoor mask requirements, regardless of vaccination status. Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser says the new regulations will kick in starting Saturday and would apply to everyone over age 2. Thursday’s announcement didn’t come as a surprise considering rising local infection numbers and fresh guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which now encourages vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in areas classified as having “substantial community transmission” levels. That includes Washington and the neighboring Virginia communities of Loudoun County and Alexandria.