Amanda Knox blasts film ‘Stillwater’ for exploiting her case

NEW YORK (AP) — Amanda Knox is speaking out about her name being associated with the new film “Stillwater,” saying any connection rips off “my story without my consent at the expense of my reputation.” “Stillwater” stars Matt Damon as a father who flies to France to help his estranged daughter, who has been convicted of murdering her girlfriend. Knox is never named on screen, but in interviews the filmmakers have noted her sensational case was an initial jumping off point for the script. In tweets and an essay on the site Medium, Knox called out various publications and director Tom McCarthy for using her name to promote the movie.