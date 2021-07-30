Asian shares lower after Wall St rebound on US growth data

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares and U.S. futures are lower after stocks pushed broadly higher on Wall Street. Japan reported relatively strong economic data for the previous quarter, before the government began tightening coronavirus restrictions as cases surged. On Thursday, the S&P 500 clawed back the ground it had lost over the previous two days, turning slightly higher for the week. The rebound followed news that the U.S. economy grew at a 6.5% annual pace in April-June. Investors were underwhelmed by the market debut of online brokerage Robinhood, which closed 8.4% below its IPO price after a day of jagged trading.